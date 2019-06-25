Second hotel to house larger than expected Virginia Tech freshman class

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — “The Inn at Virginia Tech” will devote three floors to incoming students as the school tries to figure out how to fix its housing shortage.

Virginia Tech had about 1,000 more students enroll than there was room for. A Holiday Inn Express nearby has already agreed to house some students.

The Inn will provide space for 325 students, according to ABC affiliate WSET.

Virginia Tech has also been offering students scholarships to go to community college or take a gap year. Now that the Inn has agreed to house students, the school says it has a bed for every incoming freshman.

The Inn will return to being a full service hotel in June 2020.