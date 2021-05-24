Second phase of $25 million expansion program breaks ground in Caroline County, 100 new jobs created

An aerial view of the new manufacturing facility being built at M.C. Dean’s Caroline County hub. Photo: M.C. Dean

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second phase of a $25.1 million expansion plan in Caroline County, an 84,000-square-foot facility at M.C. Dean’s Center for Innovation and Industry, has officially broken ground.

The space will be a manufacturing hub for M.C. Dean’s line of customizable, fully integrated, tested and secure modular electrical buildings, rooms, and assemblies shipped to project and construction sites across the country.

“Strategically located along the I-95 corridor between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Caroline County is ideal for manufacturing, distribution, and data centers,” Caroline County Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood said. “Caroline County welcomes additional growth and development through technology investment.”

The expansion program for the Tysons, Va.-based company was announced in 2019 and is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area.

“We’ve already exceeded our growth projections, adding 150 new manufacturing jobs and doubling our under-roof production space in two years, as we scale to meet our customers’ increased demand for offsite construction,” M.C. Dean CEO Bill Dean said.

To learn more about the job opportunities available at M.C. Dean in Caroline, visit the company’s careers page.