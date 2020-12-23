Security camera captures mountain lion prowling through front yard in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A mountain lion was captured on a Nest camera earlier this week prowling the front yard of a west Boulder home.

Dave Smith captured the video. His description of the encounter? Two words:

“Big Kitty”

In the video, the cougar walks from the sidewalk to the front porch. It stops and stares momentarily when it hears a dog barking from inside the home. It is clear that the dog is spooked by the mountain lion.

Eventually, the cougar disappears back down the sidewalk and into the street.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these simple precautions: