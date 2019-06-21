Select MacBook Pro batteries recalled for posing fire safety risk

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WDTN) – Apple is voluntarily recalling some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units containing batteries that could potentially overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units were mainly sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and do not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

You can find out if your MacBook model is affected by choosing ‘About This Mac’ from the Apple menu in the upper left corner of your screen. Enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to find out if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

Customers with affected units are asked to stop using them immediately and wait for their battery to be replaced, free of charge.

