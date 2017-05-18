Senators introduce bill to invest in aging Central Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner on Wednesday introduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act to stimulate public and private investment in renovating active historic school buildings.

The legislation modifies the federal historic rehabilitation tax credit to apply to school buildings that continue to operate as schools.

Under the current law, the credit applies only for buildings renovated to serve a different function than before. This bill would waive this prior use clause for school renovation projects, allowing school districts with aging infrastructure and tight budgets to partner with private entities to finance renovations that the districts otherwise would not be able to afford.

“When I was Mayor of Richmond, we used the historic tax credit to help repair and reopen a historic high school, turning it into a jewel of the public school system,” Senator Kaine said. “This bill would make it easier for other cities and towns across Virginia and the country to rehab their own historic schools. This is a commonsense way to give students safer, modern spaces in which to learn while supporting construction jobs.”

Warner added, “if we want our students to succeed, we need to invest in their learning facilities. This bill is a commonsense solution that creates a pathway for schools with tight budgets to receive the resources they need to renovate and modernize. Many of these schools qualify as historic buildings, and under this legislation, those schools would be empowered to form private-public partnerships to increase classroom capacity and offer jobs to the surrounding community.”

According to a release provided by Senator Kaine and Warner’s Offices, the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program has played a role in rehabilitating historic structures and revitalizing communities for more than 35 years. In the Commonwealth alone, the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit (HTC) has helped restore more than 1,200 structures since 1997. According to a 2013 analysis, approximately 40% of K-12 schools in Virginia – more than 800 schools – are at least 50 years old.

Examples of current and former Central Virginia schools that could be eligible for this tax credit are:

Albemarle County – Stone Robinson Elementary

Albemarle County – Stony Point Elementary

Albemarle County – Woodbrook Elementary

Albemarle County – Broadus Wood Elementary

Albemarle County – Benjamin F. Yancey Elementary

Albemarle County – Virginia L. Murray Elementary

Amherst County – Central Elementary

Amherst County – Amherst Elementary

Amherst County – Amherst Middle

Amherst County – Amelon Elementary

Amherst County – Amherst County High

Bedford County – Boonsboro Elementary

Bedford County – Stewartsville Elementary

Bedford County – Science And Technology Center

Bedford County – Huddleston Elementary

Campbell County – William Campbell High

Campbell County – Leesville Road Elementary

Campbell County – Altavista High

Campbell County – Rustburg Middle

Charlottesville City – Venable Elementary

Charlottesville City – Clark Elementary

Chesterfield County – Beulah Elementary

Chesterfield County – Chesterfield Community High

Chesterfield County – Harrowgate Elementary

Chesterfield County – Crestwood Elementary

Chesterfield County – Enon Elementary

Chesterfield County – Matoaca Middle East Campus

Chesterfield County – Matoaca Elementary

Dinwiddie County – Dinwiddie Elementary School

Dinwiddie County – Midway Elementary School

Dinwiddie County – Historic Southside High School Education Center

Fluvanna County – Central Elementary

Fluvanna County – Project Return/Fluvanna Co

Fluvanna County – Palmyra Elementary

Franklin County – Lee M. Waid Elementary

Hanover County – John M. Gandy Elementary

Hanover County – Henry Clay Elementary

Hanover County – Battlefield Park Elementary

Hanover County – Washington-Henry Elementary

Hopewell City – Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center

King and Queen County – King & Queen Elementary

King William County – Hamilton Holmes Middle

Lynchburg City – Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle for Innovation

Lynchburg City – William M. Bass Elementary

Lynchburg City – Robert S. Payne Elementary

Lynchburg City – Dearington Elementary/Innovation

Lynchburg City – Perrymont Elementary

Lynchburg City – T.C. Miller Elementary for Innovation

Lynchburg City – Bedford Hills Elementary

Lynchburg City – Paul Munro Elementary

Lynchburg City – Amelia Pride Center

New Kent County – 1930 High School

Orange County – Lightfoot Elementary

Orange County – Unionville Elementary

Orange County – Redirection Alternative School Education

Orange County – Special Situation Schools

Orange County – Taylor Alternative School Education Complex Feeding Site

Orange County – Vocational Agriculture Building

Petersburg City – Peabody Middle

Petersburg City – Westview Early Childhood Education Center

Petersburg City – Blandford Academy

Powhatan County – Pocahontas Middle

Richmond City – Richmond Community High

Richmond City – George W. Carver Elementary

Richmond City – Swansboro Elementary

Richmond City – Elkhardt Middle

Richmond City – John B. Cary Elementary

Richmond City – Summer Hill/Ruffin Road Elementary

Richmond City – Woodville Elementary

Richmond City – Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary

Richmond City – Mary Scott Elementary

Richmond City – Westover Hills Elementary

Richmond City – Southampton Elementary

Richmond City – George Wythe High

Richmond City – A. V. Norrell Annex

Richmond City – Huguenot High

Richmond City – E.S.H. Greene Elementary

Richmond City – G.H. Reid Elementary

Richmond City – Armstrong High

Richmond City – A. V. Norrell Elementary

Richmond City – Fairfield Court Elementary

Richmond City – Amelia Street Special Education School

Richmond City – John Marshall High

Richmond City – Maymont Pre-K Center

Richmond City – Mary Munford Elementary

Richmond City – Ginter Park Elementary

Richmond City – Thomas Jefferson High

Richmond City – Franklin Military Academy

Richmond City – J.E.B. Stuart Elementary

Richmond City – Patrick Henry Elementary

Richmond City – Binford Middle

Richmond City – Albert Hill Middle

Richmond City – George Mason Elementary

Richmond City – Bellevue Elementary

Richmond City – Open High

