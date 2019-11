Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Spotsylvania County man.



The alert was issued Saturday morning for 87-year-old David Waller. State Police say he was last seen on Thursday evening on Log Cabin Road in Beaverdam.



Waller was reportedly wearing black pants and a light colored jacket and he walks with a silver cane. Authorities say he suffers from cognitive impairment and may be in danger.



If you see him call the Spotsylvania Sheriffs Office at (540) 582-7115.