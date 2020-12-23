Senior alert canceled for missing 84-year-old Chesterfield man

James M Lafollette is a missing man from Chesterfield, if you see him alert the authorities. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

UPDATE: James Milton Lafollette, 84, has been found safe, Chesterfield Police said in an email.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man out of Chesterfield.

According to authorities, James Milton Lafollette, 84, was last week at his home in the area of 12000 block of Iron Bridge Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Lafollette is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He is possibly driving a 2016 White Ford Taurus with Virginia license plate UJH-7724.

Lafollette suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.