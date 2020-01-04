Senior Alert issued for two missing seniors with cognitive impairment

Fairfax County, Va., (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for 88-year-old Delores S. Pierce and 94-year-old Preston C. Pierce.

Delores Pierce is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and grey hair.

Preston Pierce is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 175 pounds, with black and grey hair.

Officials say they were last seen Friday, January 3rd, at 7:00 p.m., on String Fellow Rd. in Fairfax County.

They were last seen driving a 2011 Blue Ford Fusion with Virginia tag XFV9359.

Officials say they do not know what type of clothing either person was wearing at the time.

State Police say they do not know which direction they were traveling in or if they were traveling together when they were last seen.

They say both seniors have cognitive impairments and their disappearance poses a significant danger to their health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.