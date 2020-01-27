Several ballers in RVA react to Bryant’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The shocking news of Kobe Bryant’s death is rocking the sports world everywhere.

“You never forget him,” said Jason Simmons, who plays locally at Chimborazo Playground. “But you keep going because that’s how you pay homage.”

Several around the Richmond community mourn the loss of the Laker Legend, who died Sunday morning in a plane crash.

“Things like that, it’s like one day they are here,” said Lucky, a man playing at Powhatan Hills Park on Sunday. “The next they are gone. He was a big influence to the game of basketball.”

As the news of Kobe’s passing touched many lives across the world, some people 8News spoke to say they wondered if they would pick up a ball in the near future.

But, others say that’s the only way to honor him.

“You never forget him, but you keep going because that’s how you pay homage,” Simmons said. “He led men on the court but then going home and being a father, being an outstanding member of his community. Those are intangibles that go hand in hand with being an icon on the court.”

