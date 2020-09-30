IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.
A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.
Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.
Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Richmond Raceway to host 2021 Cup Series races on April 18, September 11
- CAA announces plans for 2021 spring football season
- Severe lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged
- Inclusive emojis: Transgender flag, male bride among new icons expected in the next iPhone operating system
- Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean later this week or this weekend