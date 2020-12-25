Severe weather causes issues for residents in the Richmond area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The threat of severe weather decreased over the past couple of hours, but the heavy rain from today’s storm left its impact all across central Virginia.

According to state police, 32-year-old Jukweus-Jon Gordon was charged with reckless driving after his 18-wheeler was overturned off I-64 east next to the Parham Road ramp in Henrico County. The crash forced drivers down to one lane.

Due to the weather, Dominion Power reported hundreds of residents without electricity throughout the day, however, power has since been restored.

And Rockett’s Landing, along the James River, Henrico Fire exclusively told 8News, they rescued a man who was stuck in an elevator for about 45-minutes due to a power outage.

Henrico Police warns motorists to be extra vigilant tonight in an effort to protect themselves and other drivers on the road.