RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As sudden and heavy downpours blanketed the region Friday night, the severe weather created damage to trees and took down power lines.

The City of Richmond faced widespread issues, due to the severe weather conditions with street and traffic lights out.

Dominion Power reported more than 3,000 customers facing power outages.

At 8 pm., urban forestry, roadway, and street cleaning crews were all on-site at various locations and working to clear debris from the streets. City officials said crews would be working throughout the weekend to clean up debris.

Storms are expected to linger through midnight tonight before coming to an end across the Commonwealth.