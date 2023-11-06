(WHTM) – A certain NFL touchdown celebration could mean the chance to add a free chicken sandwich to your Shake Shack order.

The burger chain says if an NFL player celebrates a touchdown with the chicken dance in the end zone on Nov. 12, they’ll be giving away free Chicken Shack sandwiches. The giveaway is not without fine print however – you’ll have to spend at least $10 to score the free sandwich.

“Our Chicken Shack is a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game and surpasses all the others, but you can be the judge of that,” said Shake Shack.

The chicken breast used in the sandwich is crispy, fresh and has no hormones or antibiotics, Shake Shack says. The sandwich comes with lettuce, pickles, buttermilk herb mayo and a toasted potato bun.

If you see a chicken dance on Sunday, Shake Shack says you can go to a participating Shake Shack location or place an order on their app from Nov. 12-19 using the code “CHICKENDANCE” at check out.

While former 49ers player Merton Hanks was well known for his own celebratory chicken dance, the one most have heard at weddings, birthday parties and other events can be traced back to a 1955 melody by Swiss musician Werner Thomas, according to WYTV.

Participating Shake Shack locations exclude airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums. See the Shake Shack website for full details.

Promotional offers tied to the outcomes of professional sporting events have been a mainstay in recent years, pushing advertising beyond television commercials and online ads.

Taco Bell, for instance, has been giving America free tacos as part of it’s Steal a Base, Steal a Taco campaign which they’ve launched during the World Series every year since 2015.