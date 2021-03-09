Shamrock the Block is a no-go this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the spring season quickly approaches that means the beginning of Richmond’s outdoor festival season; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic many events are forced to go virtual or be cancelled due to gathering restrictions and safety guidelines.

Shamrock the Block, the festival inspired by St. Patrick’s Day, is an annual event that takes place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and draws thousands of people to the city, however this year it’s a no-go.

8News confirmed with the President of Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association and the event organizer that Shamrock the Block will not be happening this weekend.

Trevor Dickerson, President of the Scotts Addition Boulevard Association, shares that it’s a sad situation and a loss of revenue and foot traffic for his association, restaurants and bars. Dickerson says his association is in a partnership with the event company, and there’s been no planning or talks of the event since the fall of 2020.

“Typically, we start planning the fall before the spring event to make sure we have everything lined up. We help with vendors and volunteers.” said Dickerson. “We haven’t heard anything or had any communication with them. The permits haven’t been taken out and it’s just definitely not happening this year, but hopefully we can get back in the swing of things in 2022.”

Three One One Productions is the organizer of the event. According to their website, Shamrock the Block was scheduled for this upcoming weekend, March 13. However, questions were swirling on whether or not the event was still happening.

Tuesday marks four days from the scheduled event, and no advertisements or official announcement from the event company has been made.

On all the official Shamrock the Block social media pages, people are met with a message posted in January that reads:

2021 UPDATE: Happy New Year Shamrock Fans! We are waiting on further guidance on this year’s event and will update once we have more information. Please continue to check back here and on our social platforms. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to bringing the party to you soon!

8News emailed and called Mike Murphy, the managing partner with Three One One Productions who released a statement reading:

“Local and state authorities have not cleared a gathering of this size, thus prohibiting us to obtain the necessary permits and services required for an event of this size. In addition, we are wanting to make sure that any event we produce is safe, and as vaccinations are more rapidly deployed, we are confident that we will be able to hold events soon.” Three One One Productions

This is the second year in a row the annual event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Last year’s event was pulled last minute at the advice of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

This is a develpong story, we will have more on 8News at 5:30 tonight.