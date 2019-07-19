Share what you think about gun legislation in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Crime Commission is asking the public for comments about gun legislation.

This comes after the Republican-led General Assembly adjourned the July 9 special session on gun control until after the November elections, without voting on any legislation. Leadership called on the Crime Commission to review the legislation filed for the session.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session in response to the Virginia Beach mass shooting on May 31 that left 12 people dead.

“The investigation into these events is ongoing,” Speaker Kirk Cox and Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment Jr. wrote after the special session. “The Virginia Beach City Council recently authorized an independent investigation into the tragedy that hopefully will provide much-needed insight. The Crime Commission should carefully review any findings that are available because of the independent investigation as part of its effort.”

The Commission will accept written comments via email to comments@vscc.virginia.gov or via mail to: Virginia State Crime Commission, 1111 East Broad Street, Ste. B036, Richmond, Va. 23219.

Comments will be shared with members of the Crime Commission. Members will decide on a deadline for comments at their August 20 meeting.

