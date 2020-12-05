Sheriff can’t serve on commission on Virginia Beach shooting

FILE – In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach killing is one of 11 mass workplace killings dating back to 2006 in the U.S., according to a database of mass killings maintained through a partnership between AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A sheriff in Virginia can’t serve on a state commission to investigate the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle can’t serve on the panel because he is an elected official, who is ineligible. The newspaper reported last week that Stolle had been appointed at his request by the Senate Rules Committee.

Susan Clarke Schaar, the Senate clerk, says the error occurred as a result of an oversight by her staff, which had a long list of appointments to get through and did not notice that the legislation excluded the appointment of elected officials.

