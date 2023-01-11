Suspect identified as husband who shot and killed wife on Christmas, Chesapeake Sheriff describes deputy shot as "a true hero"

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.

Hampton Police say the call for the incident came in around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Photos captured by 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson at the scene show multiple police vehicles responding.

Police tape could be seen placed along the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane with traffic appearing to be at a complete stop.

Officers are currently patrolling the intersection which is expected to be closed for “quite some time” according to police.

During a press conference following the shooting, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot stated the shooting incident began as U.S. Marshals Task Force officers were following a vehicle they believed contained a suspect wanted for a homicide.

According to an update from Hampton police, the suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Lamont Lee Lewis.

Lewis had active warrants on file for one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in a dwelling.

These charges stem from a homicide that occurred on Christmas day in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

The task force officers were attempting to serve a warrant for the suspect.

Watch the full press conference below.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force consists of officers from the Hampton Police Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Newport News Police, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, and Norfolk Police.

Police say that Lewis stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Rd and Todds Lane. Chief Talbot stated that Lewis immediately exited the vehicle and began firing at the task force officers who returned fire.

During the gunfire, Lewis and a task force officer were both struck multiple times. Both were rushed to a local hospital. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In an update Wednesday evening from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, The officer, identified as 55-year-old Scott Chambers, is recovering from the shooting but is still listed in critical condition. Deputies say Chambers was hit twice by gunfire during the shooting and has undergone initial surgery.

Investigator Scott Chambers (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan stated during the press conference that Chambers has been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was assigned to the task force a year ago.

Chambers is a former U.S. Army Ranger and served as a police officer for 17 years before joining the sheriff’s office.

While at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, he has received an Award of Excellence and multiple awards of commendation. Chambers is also a Virginia DCJS-certified General Instructor, a firearm instructor, and is also a certified paramedic.

Sheriff O’Sullivan referred to Chambers as “an amazing individual” and urged community members to keep him in their prayers.

Sheriff O’Sullivan also released a statement about Chambers in an updated press release:

Scott Chambers is a true hero. I went through the police academy with Scott almost 30 years ago. He’s a lifelong law enforcement officer and one of my best friends. I’m so incredibly proud of him and the job he does every day. I ask for your thoughts and prayers as he recovers. Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan

There is currently no danger to the public.

@HamptonVAPolice report an “officer involved shooting” on Todd’s Lane and Big Bethel Road.



Here is a witness account of what happened.



Christina with Todd’s Lane veterinary hospital says the office heard 10 gunshots. Then saw a man laying on the ground. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/YlmM38qGY5 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) January 11, 2023

Police Departments and Sheriff’s Offices in Hampton Roads have tweeted statements following the shooting:

Our brothers and sisters of the @ChesSheriffOff are in our hearts as they await the news of Deputy Chambers' condition. We wish strength and healing to Deputy Chambers and hope for his fellow officers. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 11, 2023