Sheriff’s Office looking for two missing Tappahannock sisters

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The Essex Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two juveniles last seen Sunday morning in Tappahannock.

Olivia Wachsmuth, 14, is 5’5 and around 165 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is accompanied by Emma Wachsmuth who is 12-years-old. She is 5’6, 125 lbs with sandy hair and blue eyes.

The pair left their home in the Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock around 1:30 a.m wearing only shorts and a hoodie. Authorities say they could be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 443-3347