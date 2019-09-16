Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old dead after being struck by lightning in Bath County

A 12-year-old died Sunday after being struck by lightning in Bath County Saturday night, according to the Bath County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

According to a BCSO press release, the child was found without a pulse and not breathing after the department received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The release says the Hot Springs Rescue Squad requested air transport for the child but, due to weather, none was available so he/she was instead taken to Bath Community Hospital.

The release says the child was revived by ER staff and transported to Carilion in Roanoke via specialty ambulance, but succumbed to his/her injuries at 11:23 a.m. Sunday. The child, whose name was not provided due to age, was visiting family in the Hot Springs area.