YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) – Canaan Fleming, 22, surrendered to authorities Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm after an incident which injured his 3-year-old son.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware of the child being shot by a call from an area hospital on Wednesday. The boy was released later that same day.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shelley Ward says the 3-year-old did not shoot himself.

Officials say that 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and firearms were recovered from the Yorktown apartment where the shooting occurred.

Ayannah Chapman, the boy’s mother, has been charged with child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.