Investigation underway after man found shot, Henrico Police say

Henrico, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man is found shot Saturday evening in Henrico.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Nine Mile Rd. for a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to VCU hospital for his injuries, but no word on his condition.

Officials are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 501-5000.

