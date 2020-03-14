1  of  24
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Bethany Place Baptist Church Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Christ United Methodist Church Discovery United Methodist Church Essex County Public Schools Faison Center First Baptist Church of Hockley Virginia Gill Grove Baptist Church - Chesterfield Goochland County Public Schools Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools Memorial Baptist Church Mount Calvary Baptist Church - Freeman Mount Level Baptist Church Mount Olivet Baptist Church - Petersburg Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools Trinity United Methodist Church - Petersburg Union Hope Baptist Church West End Church - Henrico

Investigation underway after man found shot, Henrico Police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henrico, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man is found shot Saturday evening in Henrico.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Nine Mile Rd. for a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to VCU hospital for his injuries, but no word on his condition.

Officials are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events