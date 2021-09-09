Two men shot on E. Washington Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after two men were shot Wednesday night on E. Washington Street.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to E. Washington Street near Carlton Drive and found one man suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. Soon after, a second victim showed up to a hospital in Hopewell. That victim is expected to be okay.

Police have no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time. Anyone who witnessed the double shooting or has more information on the incident is asked to call (804) 861-1212 or use P3tips.com.