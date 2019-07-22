Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in the 100 block of Culpepper Street in the city’s East End.
8News has reached out to Petersburg to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
by: Alonzo SmallPosted: / Updated:
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in the 100 block of Culpepper Street in the city’s East End.
8News has reached out to Petersburg to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.