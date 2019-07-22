1  of  3
Breaking News
Authorities respond to strong-armed robbery in Chesterfield 21-year-old shot overnight in Richmond Authorities investigating double shooting in Warsaw

Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Petersburg Police_551289

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in the 100 block of Culpepper Street in the city’s East End.

8News has reached out to Petersburg to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events