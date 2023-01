RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to a shooting near the VCU campus on Wednesday evening that left one man injured.

VCU issued an alert for a shooting at 1001 W. Grace Street, near the CORE campus, at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to Richmond Police, one adult male was found with a non life threatening gun shot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The situation is now clear, according to VCU Police.