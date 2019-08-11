Sisters given up for adoption at birth united after decades

CHICAGO (CNN) — Four sisters given up for adoption separately have been reunited.

After spending their lives not knowing about each other, they are finally together.

The happy reunion was thanks to an online DNA test.

“We keep pinching each other because we can’t believe it,” one of the sisters said.

Though they’ve been around for decades, they’re amazed by their many similarities.

“We both have scoliosis we both had both of our knees replaced and we have identical bunions.”

Each was put up for adoption at birth — never knowing the others existed. An online DNA test brought them together in just the past few months.

Jennifer Tomsovic of St. John; Jody Ruble-Castle of from Tampa, Florida, Tammi Harris is from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fran Whiddon from Cedar Bluff, Alabama have a lot in common, look closely and you’ll notice a big difference. It’s their ages.

Jennifer is 53. Jodie is 55. Tammy is 69 and Fran is 70.

Their birth parents apparently never married and had an on again off again relationship that lasted four years.

Joseph Barba and Helen Wirzbiki may have had as many as eight children together each given up for adoption.

“I get a call from Jodie and she goes I’m your sister don’t hang up.”

The women have identified another sister Sandra who died in Texas 30 years ago and a brother Craig Dube Zach, now 63 and living in Hawaii.

“He says ‘it’s a good thing I moved out of Highland Indiana when I was 17. I could have been dating one of my sisters.’”

They were all born in northwest Indiana, most growing up just a few miles apart.

Jody and Jennifer even went to the same beauty school.

“We remember the same professors.”

Learning they were Polish. a visit to pierogi fest was a must.

They read ‘a sister is god’s way of making sure we never walk alone.

Jennifer, who recently lost a son is finding that out.

“I don’t have time to cry when I cry. They just pick up the pieces.”

A sentiment that now runs in the family.

“Blessed not alone in life anymore.”

The sisters are searching for the rest of their family, hoping DNA tests will bring them into contact with their other two siblings.