Six Squirrels make 2019 Eastern League All-Star roster

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have officially announced the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Roster. Six current players have made the roster.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 10 at The Diamond, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Melvin Adon

Right-handed relief pitcher Melvin Adon earned the first All-Star selection of his career. Playing in his first season at the Double-A level and his first as a full-time reliever, Adon has gone 2-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 27 appearances this season. He is 9-for-10 in save opportunities on the year. Adon is tied for third in the league in appearances and tied for fifth in saves. Over his last 13 outings since May 19, Adon has posted a 0.52 ERA.

Adon, 25, is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is ranked by MLB.com as the Giants No. 15 prospect.

Jonah Arenado

Playing in his second season with the Flying Squirrels, third baseman Jonah Arenado earned the first All-Star selection of his career. Through 70 games this season, Arenado leads eh Flying Squirrels and ranks eighth in the Eastern League with a .283 batting average. His 68 hits are also ranked tied for eighth in the league.

A native of Lake Forest, Calif., Arenado, 24, was selected by the Giants in the 16th round in 2013 out of El Toro High School.

Caleb Baragar

Left-handed pitcher Caleb Baragar earned the first All-Star selection of his career. Baragar joined the Flying Squirrels on May 8 and has gone 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in his eight Eastern League starts and one relief outing. His ERA is the eighth-best in the Eastern League among pitchers with at least 45.0 innings pitched. Baragar has not allowed more than three runs in a start this season with Richmond, and he has held opposing teams to two-or-less earned runs in each of his seven starts following his league debut.

Baragar, 25, is a native of Jenison, Mich., and was selected by the Giants in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Indiana University.

Jacob Heyward

Outfielder Jacob Heyward earned the first All-Star selection of his professional career. In his first Double-A season this year, Heyward is ranked tied for second in the Eastern League with 39 walks and his 15.45 walk percentage is fifth in the league. Heyward is tied for second on the Flying Squirrels with seven home runs this year and is second with 26 RBIs. He was named Eastern League Player of the Week on May 5.

Heyward, 23, is a native of McDonough, Ga., and was selected by the Giants in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami. He is ranked by MLB.com as the Giants’ No. 30 prospect.

Zach Houchins

Infielder Zach Houchins earned the first Mid-Season All-Star selection of his career. He joined the Flying Squirrels after signing with the Giants as a minor-league free agent on May 18. In just 34 games, Houchins has hit .270 with six homers and 18 RBIs. Since May 29, Houchins is tied for the most homers (6), tied for the second-most RBIs (18), has the third-best batting average (.326) and the fourth-best OPS (.954) in the Eastern League. He was named Eastern League Player of the Week on June 9.

Houchins, 26, is a native of Wilson, N.C. and was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 13th round in 2014 out of East Carolina University. He was named a Southern League Post-Season All-Star in 2017.

Jalen Miller

Second baseman Jalen Miller, playing his first Double-A season, earned the second Mid-Season All-Star selection of his professional career. On the season, Miller is second in the Eastern League with 18 stolen bases and leads the Flying Squirrels with eight home runs and 30 RBIs.

Miller, 22, is a native of Atlanta, Ga., and was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Riverwood International Charter School. He was also named a California League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2018. Miller is ranked by MLB.com as the Giants’ No. 28 prospect.

Willie Harris and the rest of the Flying Squirrels’ coaching staff will lead the Western Division team.

The Eastern Division squad will be led by Mike Mordecai and the staff of the defending Eastern League-champion New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Check out the full All-Star Game rosters for Western and Eastern Division teams here:

WESTERN DIVISION ROSTER:

Pitchers (11): Melvin Adon (RIC), Caleb Baragar (RIC), Ben Braymer (HBG), Zac Lowther (BOW), Matt Manning (ERI), James Marvel (ALT), Casey Mize (ERI), Eli Morgan (AKR), Kyle Nelson (AKR), Pedro Vasquez (ALT), Alex Wells (BOW)

Catchers (2): Tres Barrera (HBG), Jason Delay (ALT)

Infielders (8): Jonah Arenado (RIC), Rylan Bannon (BOW), Wilson Garcia* (AKR), Zach Houchins (RIC), Mason McCoy (BOW), Jalen Miller (RIC), Isaac Paredes (ERI), Ian Sagdal (HBG)

Outfielders (5): Jose Azocar (ERI), Jacob Heyward (RIC), Connor Marabell (AKR), Ka’ai Tom (AKR), Rhett Wiseman (HBG)

Coaching Staff: Willie Harris (Manager), Glenn Dishman (Pitching Coach), Francisco Morales (Hitting Coach), Lipso Nava (Fundamentals Coach), Eliezer Zambrano (Bullpen Catcher), Garrett Havig (Athletic Trainer), Jonathan Medici (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

EASTERN DIVISION ROSTER:

Pitchers (11): Daniel Alvarez (TRN), Logan Cozart (HFD), Deivi Garcia (TRN), Harol Gonzalez (BNG), Alexander Guillen (HFD), Tanner Houck (POR), Dedgar Jimenez (POR), Zach Logue (NH), Adonis Medina (REA), Addison Russ (REA), Adonis Uceta (BNG)

Catchers (2): Patrick Mazeika (BNG), Jhon Nunez (POR)

Infielders (9): Bobby Dalbec (POR), Santiago Espinal (NH), Chris Gittens (TRN), Sam Haggarty* (BNG), Darick Hall (REA), Nash Knight (NH), Hoy Jun Park (TRN), Alan Trejo (HFD), Colton Welker (HFD)

Outfielders (4): Braxton Lee (BNG), Mickey Moniak (REA), Ben Ruta (TRN), Forrest Wall (NH)

Coaching Staff: Mike Mordecai (Manager), Vince Horsman (Pitching Coach), Donnie Murphy (Hitting Coach), Andy Fermin (Position Player Coach), Caleb Daniel (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Maedel (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

Tickets and information for the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth are available here.