RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Universal Security Instruments is recalling smoke alarms because they may not alert you if there is a fire.

The company is recalling 10-year battery-operated smoke and fire alarms with the model numbers “MI3050S” and “MI3050SB.”

Universal Security says it has received 134 reports of the smoke alarm failing to activate when it was installed.

The smoke alarms were sold between July 2015 and December 2016.

You can contact Universal Security for a replacement at 877-612-6955.