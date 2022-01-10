Snow thoughts: Saturday night into Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is quiet a bit of excitement for a possible snowstorm for the upcoming weekend, Saturday night into Sunday.

Over the weekend the European Weather Model, which for a while has been a very good forecasting tool when it comes to winter weather. However, last winter and so far, this winter it has, in my opinion, not performed that well. But that does not mean it is too be discounted all together.

The Euro and the GFS, the American model, are great forecasting tool when we are looking at potential weather longer than 5 days out. Unfortunately, there are times when they must be looked at with skepticism. When we enter times with a lot of changeability in the weather pattern all models have trouble deciphering things. Maybe they move systems too fast, or two slow or they over amplify the cold air or keep it in an area too long. There are many things that can happen.

So, lets look at the models and let’s start with the Euro, since that is the model where all the excitement is coming from.

Saturday Afternoon (from the 12z data) the Euro first really started to show the signs of a snowstorm for the Northeast, for Sunday morning, Jan 16th. However, this storm was weak and off the coast of New England

When the next model run came out (00z data) the Euro still showed that storm but now it was much more powerful and near NYC for Sunday morning, Jan 16th.

By Sunday afternoon (the 12z data) the storm was now very significant and located in eastern, North Carolina. Of course, a storm of this magnitude in this location would bring significant snow to portions of Central Virginia.

Finally, last night with the new data (00z) the snowstorm was weaker and south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This would now be a miss for Central Virginia with some sections of Southeastern Virginia getting snow.

Now, lets look at the same time periods for the GFS, the American Model.

Saturday afternoon (12z data), for Sunday Jan 16th, the GFS showed a weather system sliding right through the entire Mid-Atlantic and northeast with little fanfare for anyone

By Saturday night (00z data), the same model brings that front through and does try to develop a new storm off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Sunday afternoon (12z data) now produced that new storm near Wilmington, North Carolina with moisture in the form of rain and snow, up into Central and Southeastern Virginia.

However, by Sunday night (00z data) now developed this storm well southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with very little impact for Virginia.

These are very different solutions to the weekend forecast. What is the difference in them? It is something called “phasing”. Phasing is when two pieces of energy in our atmosphere come together and explosively develop a new, stronger storm. This is a very common thing to happen in weather. We specifically notice it in winter, because it often leads to east coast cyclogenesis or “bombogenesis” and can give us some significant snowfall.





In fact, last week, the rapid cyclogenesis is what brought the colder air into central Virginia, rapidly changing the rain over to snow and bringing about the significant snowfall that shutdown I-95.

If you carefully look at the models it was only one run of the Euro that showed a significant impact for Central Virginia, but that was the model that was shared and talked about over the weekend.

I am not saying that it won’t happen, rather I am saying let’s wait for model consistency before you get too excited. What is model consistency? That would be several model runs in a row to come up with a solution that looks similar from one to the next. We would also like to see different models show the similar ideas of development and tracks and then we can get excited.

I expect we will start to really see some sort of solution by Wednesday and Thursday of this week and at that point, you will still have 2 to 3 days to prepare for a possible winter storm.