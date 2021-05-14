Some business owners still await gas deliveries, rental car industry sees impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As people hit the road to enjoy the outdoor activities, several gas stations in Virginia are still waiting on gas deliveries.

According to Gas Buddy, 45% of gas stations across the state are without any fuel Friday.

The Colonial Pipeline reopened Wednesday at half capacity and trucks began delivering fuel to some area gas stations.

However, one Shell gas station on Spring Oak Drive in Short Pump never received their delivery.

The manager said they’ve been without gas since Wednesday and are wondering when their shipment will arrive.

Exxon gas station and Lovely Market store owner, Harmenprwet Singh, said he’s been without gas since Tuesday.

“We keep calling for them for when we get the delivery and they just said ‘you should get it tonight’,” he said.

Because of the delays all week, Singh said he had to turn away customers.

His store sales have also declined this week, but he’s hoping the delivery can make it by this weekend.

“Friday is always a busy time. We have to like pay my rent and sell a lot of stuff so it’s a really hard time for me,” said Singh.

The gas outages have also impacted the rental car industry.

Matthew Allen, owner of Rent-A-Wreck on West Broad Street in Richmond, said more customers have been opting to return their vehicle without filling up the tank.

“It is a bit of a bind because we go and sit in line at the gas station trying to refuel the car,” he said.

If this continues at a higher rate, Allen said he might consider charging a small fee to compensate for their time.

“I’ve been seeing more [gas stations] running out of fuel,” he said.

For the most part, people are renting cars at a good pace although there’s a rental car shortage, said Allen.

Colonial Pipeline representatives said the pipeline will fully reopen Friday at 6 p.m. if everything was safe.

The gas will take a few days to flow through the pipeline.