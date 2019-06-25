1  of  5
Some Colonial Williamsburg prices increasing in July

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — People planning a trip to Colonial Williamsburg in July might need to pay extra for admission.

Increased admission prices are scheduled to go into effect on July 8.

Single-day tickets will increase $4 for adults ($44.99) and children ages 6 to 12 ($24.99). Multi-day tickets are set to increase $4 for adults ($54.99) and $4.50 for children ($29.99).

The annual pass is increasing $8 for adults (now $74.99) and $8.50 for children ($41.99).

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation said the price increase is the first in four years.

Art museum single-day tickets and good neighbor passes are also set to increase. More information can be found here.

