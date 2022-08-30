RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some households eligible for Pandemic-EBT benefits have not yet received last week’s summer issuance.

In a recent release, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) said that they are investigating the issue and working to transfer the benefits to all eligible households.

VDSS also requested people remain patient as they work toward the solution.

The P-EBT benefits — involving a one-time summer payment of $391 per eligible student — were scheduled to be uploaded onto previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to VDSS, eligible households without a card could request a new one by calling 1-866-281-2448 or filling out the online inquiry form and one would be mailed to them.

As food insecurity remains a challenge, VDSS said the additional P-EBT benefits would provide roughly $276 million in assistance to more than 700,000 students.

For more guidance on P-EBT visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 (Toll-Free) or 804-294-1633 (7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday).