Some Virginians anxious ahead of General Assembly

Organizers for the Richmond Gun Show say attendance rose 40 percent this year, amid possible gun control legislation coming to the Virginia General Assembly later this week.

“It’s got a lot of people very afraid,” said Richmond Gun Show Owner Annette Elliott. “It looks like 95 percent of modern-firearms could be banned, it’s all semi-automatics, which is ridiculous.”

Attendance rose 40 percent compared to last year, according to Elliott. But, she says the uptick is due to more people being scared their rights may be changed in the upcoming session.

“The very same tools that is used in crimes is the same ones used to protect ourselves,” Elliot said. “That’s why we can’t give it up.”

Others fall on the other side of the issue, like Charles Willis, a community activist, who would like to see more legislation.

“I’m not against those that have the right to bear arms,” Willis said, who is with the United Communities Against Crime. “But, I am totally against those that misuse the arms that they are bearing.”