Something in the Water 2020 presale is next month, lineup and public sales coming in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Something in the Water festival is returning to Virginia Beach next April, but you won’t have to wait until just before the festival to learn the lineup, or purchase your ticket.

The rollout of musical acts and ticket sales will all go down in the next two months, according to a presentation included in a briefing to city council members ahead of their Oct. 1 meeting.

A slide states the 2020 lineup will officially be released on November 12, just days before tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 15. An official event announcement is set for Oct. 14.

Compare that to the inaugural Something in the Water, which didn’t see lineups released until two months beforehand.

Plans call for first dibs for a limited number of presale, 3-day general admission tickets going to Virginia locals and returning customers. They’ll be available both online and at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on October 19 from noon to 5 p.m.

The incentive for heading to the amphitheater: service fees will be waived. Online tickets for both locals and returning customers will include fees.

Locals who purchase tickets in person or online must have a Virginia zip code, while returning customers must use a unique redemption code.

All presale purchases will be limited to 4 per person.

Something in the Water 2020 events are expected to run from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, April 26, with musical acts that weekend from Friday to Sunday.