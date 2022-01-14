Skip to content
8News
Richmond
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Virginia News
What’s Trending?
Crime
Sign up for email news alerts
Virginia Politics
Business
Coronavirus
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Weird News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Today’s Outlook
VIPIR Virginia Weather Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Temperatures in Virginia
Richmond Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Alerts
Sign up for StormTracker8 weather alerts
Coronavirus
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Children’s Programming
Community
RVA Illuminates – Richmond’s Grand Illumination
Veterans Day
High School Sports
Events Calendar
Positively Richmond
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Destination Vacation: Travel Virginia and the Southeast
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Experts
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Long-Term Care Planning Expert
Medicare Coverage Expert
Vascular Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
Contests
Marcos Pizza Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sign up for contest email alerts
About 8News
Contact Us
Meet the WRIC ABC 8News Team
Advertise With Us
Work for 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Regional News Partners
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
South Carolina
Pregnant Chester woman dies nearly 2 weeks after Florence County crash
Trending Stories
Sunday’s winter storm: Snow, sleet, rain with significant accumulations west of Metro Richmond
Video
Sunday’s Winter Storm: Latest Information
Video
StormTracker8: Cool to start the weekend; Snow, sleet & rain Sunday
Video
Pregnant Chester woman dies nearly 2 weeks after Florence County crash
Sheriff’s Office: Dinwiddie woman arrested after dog buried alive
Video
First look: Will weed stay legal in Virginia?
Two weeks without mail: Investigation launched into Emporia post office
Video
Northam pardons Sen. Morrissey for relationship with underage secretary
FBI getting involved in search for missing Northumberland woman
Youngkin will rescind school mask mandate order but state law may complicate local policy changes
Video
More Trending Stories
Local Events