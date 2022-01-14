Pregnant Chester woman dies nearly 2 weeks after Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant Virginia woman died Thursday night, nearly two weeks after a crash in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Shannon Stanley, 28, of Chester, Virginia, and her unborn fetus died at a local hospital from injuries in a crash on Jan. 3, Lutcken said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Olanta Highway in Effingham, Lutcken said. The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available.