Southside blaze leaves Richmond firefighter injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Dupont Avenue in Richmond’s Southside left at least one firefighter and several civilians injured this morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:09 a.m. and found heavy smoke at the scene when they arrived. Firefighters then searched the residence, evacuating victims, 5 of whom were transported to a nearby hospital. One firefighter was also injured during the operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Richmond Fire Department is continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story, follow 8News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events