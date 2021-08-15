Southside blaze leaves Richmond firefighter injured

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Dupont Avenue in Richmond’s Southside left at least one firefighter and several civilians injured this morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:09 a.m. and found heavy smoke at the scene when they arrived. Firefighters then searched the residence, evacuating victims, 5 of whom were transported to a nearby hospital. One firefighter was also injured during the operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the Richmond Fire Department is continuing their investigation.

