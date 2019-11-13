Spain says ex-Venezuelan spy chief wanted by US is missing

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Wednesday they have been unable to locate a Venezuelan former spymaster wanted by the United States for extradition on charges of drug trafficking.

Police told The Associated Press that its officers have been unable to find Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal.

News website El Español reported on Friday that a Spanish court had reversed an earlier ruling throwing out the U.S. arrest warrant and that it had ordered authorities to proceed with the extradition request. A spokesman for the National Court said Wednesday that no decision on the case has been made public at this time.

Carvajal’s lawyer, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, said her client couldn’t be considered a fugitive because the defense had not been officially notified of the court ruling granting the extradition, and no court summons or arrest warrant had been issued.

Carvajal is free on bail, but his passport has been confiscated and he is not allowed to leave the Madrid region, according to the bail terms. He also needs sign in at the court every 15 days — the next time is Friday.

Wilson reported from Barcelona. AP writer Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.