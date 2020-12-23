Spotsylvania man arrested on child porn charge, indecent liberties with a child

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Spotsylvania arrested Benjamin James Nagle, 40, of Spotsylvania on Tuesday after an anonymous tip to the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services.

Nagle was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the drug control act, one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography. He is the Executive Director of Office on Youth serving the greater Fredericksburg area.

Detectives with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office continue investigating and working alongside the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify known images and see if there are any more victims.