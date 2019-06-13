Squirrels visit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a quick turnaround for the Richmond Flying Squirrels this morning. After taking a 1-0 walk-off win in extra innings over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night, pitcher Garrett Williams, catcher Matt Winn and pitcher Tyler Cyr paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.



Winn, a Richmond native, said, “It is always great to be able to see a kid in a predicament like this be able to find light in any sort of situation. To him, just playing Wii and having fun and doing whatever is always great and for me to be able to put a smile on his face is amazing.”



As the players entered a hospital room to find a young man light up and pop up out of his bed, it was in fact a mutual satisfaction.



“I believe that I was called to do things. I believe that I was given this talent for a reason and I want to give back to the people that need it,” Williams said.



The Flying Squirrels score runs both on the field and in the Richmond community.

