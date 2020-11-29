St. Francis Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden has now surpassed 80 million votes, the most in history, with the final ballots still being counted.

More votes were cast in the 2020 presidential election than in any other in U.S. history. While Mr. Biden and running mate Kamala Harris garnered a record-breaking total of at least 80,026,721 votes, President Donald Trump received the second-most votes of all time, with 73,890,295 as of Wednesday morning, November 25.