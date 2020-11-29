Skip to content
8News
Richmond
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Area Forecasts
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Sports
Local Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
ACC Football
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Richmond Mayoral Debate
Virginia Senatorial Debate
Richmond and Race: The Conversation
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Community
Veterans Voices
Great 8 Weekend Events
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Better Future Fund
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Enter the Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Take the CVWMA Recycling Quiz
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
St. Francis Home
News
Posted:
Nov 29, 2020 / 11:06 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2020 / 11:06 AM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Coronavirus update: Virginia sees second highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases
Video
A two-week shutdown is a possible option in Virginia to stunt COVID-19 spread after Thanksgiving
Video
Police: Man killed dad’s cat with frying pan on Thanksgiving
Car fire on S Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach
Video
‘Unfair and very discriminatory’: State employee put on leave days after raising concerns about racism
Video
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Enter the Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Take the CVWMA Recycling Quiz
Watch Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
More Don't Miss
Local Events