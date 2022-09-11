STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Layla Alvarez was last seen on September 8 in Stafford County wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black converse tennis shoes. Her hair was styled in a bun. She has a tattoo of a snake and a rose on her right forearm and the letters “TYL” tattooed on her right arm, according to an announcement from the Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.