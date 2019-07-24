Starbucks launches first line of flavored coffee creamers

Craving your favorite Starbucks drink?

Now, you won’t even have to leave your kitchen to get it.

The coffee giant is rolling out three new creamers inspired by the chain’s most popular drinks.

Starting next month, grocery store shelves will be stocked with cinnamon dolce latte, white chocolate mocha, and caramel machiato flavored creamers.

Each made specifically to match the drinks made by the chain’s baristas.

The creamers are part of Starbucks’ work with nestle… And are the coffee giant’s first set of specialty creamers.