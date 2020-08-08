State and city leaders come together for ‘Conversations at the Monument’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State and city leaders will attend today’s unity event, ‘Conversations at the Monument,” where members of the community can share their opinions with officials.
“The purpose of this event is to bring various groups together to listen to one another and have facilitated conversation with legislators, local elected officials and city leaders so that we can hear directly from the people we serve and represent,” a statement from City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said.
The goal is to help legislators prepare for the General Assembly’s Special Session, which starts August 18.
There will be five “conversation stations” at the gathering where residents can record their concerns, recommendations and ideas about issues that impact Black lives.
Leader attending the event include:
- Senator Jennifer McClellan
- Senator Ghazala Hashmi
- Delegate Betsy Carr
- Delegate Dawn Adams
- Delegate Schyler Vanvalkenburg
- Councilmember Mike Jones
- Councilmember Stephanie Lynch
- Councilmember Andreas Addison
- School Board Member Patrick Sapini
- Chief Gerald Smith
- Sherriff Antoinette Irving
- Representation from the Office of the Mayor
- Representation from the Office of the Superintendent
The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Robert E. Lee monument. This will happen rain or shine and attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a mask.
