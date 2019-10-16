State leaders consider alternatives to gas tax as fuel efficiency increases, more use electric cars

(WFXR) – The state of Virginia could be running out of taxes to pay for much needed maintenance on roads across the state, and higher efficiency vehicles are mostly to blame.

New data released by the state Transportation Board shows that while people are driving more miles, we are generally paying less in fuel taxes as more people drive hybrid or electric cars.

From fiscal year 2016 to 2018, the number of vehicle miles traveled increased 3.2%, however fuel tax collections decreased .4%

That marked the first time driving increased and tax collections dropped without a chance in the gas tax rate.

Last year, funds from gas taxes was the second highest revenue stream to pay for transportation in Virginia.

More than $638 billion in gas taxes were collected in 2018.

Tax revenue from fuel sales is expected to keep dropping over the coming decades.

An analysis from KPMG forecasts gas tax collections to drop 31% by the year 2030, based on increased fuel efficiency of vehicles alone.

The firm also believes as more people adopt electric vehicles, tax collections will drop by another 3.4%. Combined, the two drops account for a nearly $234 million dollar decrease in fuel tax collections.

This week the Commonwealth Transportation Board will hear other funding options to consider.

Other alternatives include but are not limited to:

Tire Tax

Rental Car Tax

Hotel Occupancy Tax

Vanity Plate Fees

Income Tax Fees

Vehicle Age Fees

Tolls

Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax

Ride-hailing / Carsharing Fees

Home Rental Fees

E-commerce Fees

Bicycle Fees

Vehicle Sales / Transfer Tax

Click here to see the all of the fuel tax alternatives under consideration.