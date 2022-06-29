HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police announced that Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 this evening.

At 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Virginia State Police responded to the scene of the crash on northbound I-95 near mile marker 85, according to a statement released by the department. Med-flight personnel landed on the scene to assist an individual who had been seriously injured in the crash.

Police are suggesting drivers take an alternate route while first responders work to clear the scene. Only one left travel lane was open as of 6:12 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.