Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- A cool start to our Sunday but we'll have a quick rebound. Mostly clear skies early as more clouds move in early as well, we'll be looking at partly cloudy skies throughout the day with some more cloud cover at times but a break in cloud cover at times as well.

Highs will be climbing into the low to mid 80's with breezy conditions throughout. An area of high pressure builds in for our Saturday and lasts through Sunday before breaking down allowing for several rain chances going into the work week.