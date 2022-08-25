CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County that resulted in a state trooper being sent to the hospital.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Virginia State Police Trooper G.D. Martin was driving on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. A Dodge pickup truck was following close behind Martin’s Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier was traveling behind the Dodge.

According to police, as Martin began to make his right turn, the Dodge pickup slowed down but the Nissan was traveling too fast and was unable to stop. In order to avoid hitting the Dodge, the Nissan drove onto the right shoulder and, as a result, ran straight into the back of Martin’s patrol car.

Martin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, he has since been treated and released.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified by police as 54-year-old Randolfo Santos of North Chesterfield. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured, according to police.

Santos was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving and improperly passing on a shoulder.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police said the driver of the Dodge pickup was not involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.