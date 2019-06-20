1  of  5
Stepdad’s Father’s Day gift brings the Internet to tears

(WFLA) – One Twitter user’s gift for her stepdad on Father’s Day is tugging at heartstrings all over social media.

Sophia Kallie said her stepfather used to leave a note on her door every day for inspiration while she was in middle school.

Sophia saved all the notes and turned them into something special.

The notes were arranged around a photo of them two together that was framed.

On Father’s Day, Sophia filmed her stepdad opening his gift and as expected, he shed some tears.

The heartwarming video has more than 570,000 likes and was retweeted more than 100,000 times.

