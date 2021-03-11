Stimulus checks on their way, Biden signs COVID-19 relief bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion dollar relief package into law Thursday afternoon meaning stimulus checks are on their way to Americans. Biden was expected to sign the bill Friday but instead signed it one day earlier.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend and the payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

In the legislation package, single taxpayers earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,400 checks. Married couples who file taxes jointly earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,800 payments.

This afternoon, I’m signing the American Rescue Plan – a historic bill that will turn the page on this pandemic and jumpstart our economy. Tune in. https://t.co/hJiZRDFyAC — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2021

The check amounts decrease if you earn a slightly higher income. However, there’s a cap for single individuals earning $80,000 and couples earning $160,000.

In addition, $1,400 will be added for each dependent.

Groups that weren’t previously eligible for stimulus payments, like dependent college students and adults with disabilities, are now qualified.