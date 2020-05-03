Stolen semi-truck leads to police pursuit, man drives truck into river

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was arrested by Bakersfield police officers after stealing a semi-truck, leading to a police pursuit Saturday morning. Police said the pursuit ended after the suspect drove the semi-truck into the Kern River.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a man stealing a semi-truck in the 4000 block of Jewett ave.

According to BPD, the suspect drove through the gated fence and led to a police pursuit. The man drove out toward Round Mountain Road.

That’s when the man drove into the Kern River, partially submerging the semi-truck, said police.

BPD arrested the suspect for several different charges.

LATEST HEADLINES: